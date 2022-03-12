Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool Contract Extension Situation

Liverpool are entering the business end of what is poised to be a successful season. The players need nothing except football to focus on.

However, the Mohamed Salah contract extension saga has been doing the rounds since Fabrizio Romano tweeted and mentioned that things seem to be dicey.

According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Mo Salah has rejected Liverpool’s latest contract offer. However, he has no intention of leaving Liverpool.

This entire Mohamed Salah contract situation feels like a complete catch 22 situation. In all honesty, there does not seem to be any wrong decision.

One party wants to maintain business as per their structure, while the other wants to make the most of what could be his last large playing contract.

However, given the current situation and how the club is poised with the chance to win the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and with the EFL Trophy already in the bag, this all seems to be a distraction. It is surely a field day for the media and fans.

The opinion of the fans seems to be getting divided the longer this saga continues. There is a large set of Liverpool fans that believe Mo Salah deserves every penny for his outstanding and record-breaking contributions at Liverpool, while some now believe that the club should cash in and look at the future without breaking their wage structure.

A while ago, during an interview, Salah mentioned, “I want to stay, but it’s not in my hands. It’s in their hands. They know what I want. I’m not asking for crazy stuff."

Yesterday Klopp mentioned, “It’s Mo’s decision, pretty much. The club did what the club can do, there’s nothing bad to say about it. It's all fine."

It’s quite sad that fans are so much in the dark during this game of chess being played between the club and Mo Salah and his agent.

If FSG decides to commit to Salah, it could somehow be unfair to the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and the others who are also the best in the world in their respective positions on the football field.

During the interview, Klopp was questioned about the contract situation. His response seemed as if the club and the management has done what best they can and have left the decision to Salah and his agent.

This is what seems to be a sarcastic reaction to what Jurgen Klopp mentioned in his pre-match press conference for the game between Liverpool and Brighton.

Also, it was mentioned that Salah is fine with leaving Liverpool in case they can’t meet at a common ground regarding his new contract and yet stay in the Premier League.

I call that bluff. Who is he going to play for? Arch Rivals United? Chelsea, who as a club have a rough future, Arsenal? Tottenham? Manchester City under Pep where no one is guaranteed a starting spot?

Agent tactics by the book which Klopp and Liverpool are not going to fall prey to.

Let’s keep an eye out and see what happens.

