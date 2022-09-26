Naby Keita Tops Liverpool Midfielders In Terms Of Win Percentage

In what may be a surprising set of statistics, Naby Keita has been revealed as the midfielder with the best win percentage out of the current crop of players at Liverpool.

Liverpool's midfield has been the subject of extreme scrutiny over recent months after they were hit by a number of injury issues and have failed to refresh their options.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has been without Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita at various stages this season due to injury.

The win percentages revealed by the LFC Transfer Room Twitter account are based on starts only and since the beginning of the 2018/19 season.

Guinea international Keita has a remarkable 78.38% win rate for the starts he has made and is well clear of skipper Henderson in second place on 69.5%.

Thiago Alcantara is next on 68.52% followed by Brazilian Fabinho on 65.77% with James Milner the lowest at 60.49%.

There has to be some acknowledgment however that Keita has played significantly fewer games than Henderson and Fabinho having only started 74 games since the beginning of 2018/19.

It is still an impressive set of stats however and the debate about Keita's contribution to Liverpool since his move from RB Leipzig will continue to rage.

