NBA & LA Lakers Superstar LeBron James Reveals His Vote For Premier League Manager Of The Season After Five-Man Shortlist Is Published

NBA superstar LeBron James has told people who he voted for after the nominations for the Premier League Manager of the Season award were revealed.

James who owns a stake in Liverpool took to Twitter to confirm his vote after the five-man shortlist was published.

Full List Of Nominations

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Eddie Howe (Newcastle United)

Thomas Frank (Brentford)

Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace)

It wasn't a surprise when LA Lakers player James made it clear on Twitter that his vote went the way of the Liverpool boss Klopp who has led his team through another fantastic campaign.

Liverpool have already won the Carabao Cup, will participate in both the FA Cup and Champions League finals, and are on the tails of Manchester City with two games to go in the Premier League.

Fans wanting to vote for Klopp can do so here before the deadline of 6pm BST on Monday, 16th May.

