Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

NBA & LA Lakers Superstar LeBron James Reveals His Vote For Premier League Manager Of The Season After Five-Man Shortlist Is Published

NBA superstar LeBron James has told people who he voted for after the nominations for the Premier League Manager of the Season award were revealed.

James who owns a stake in Liverpool took to Twitter to confirm his vote after the five-man shortlist was published.

LeBron

Full List Of Nominations

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Eddie Howe (Newcastle United)

Thomas Frank (Brentford)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace)

It wasn't a surprise when LA Lakers player James made it clear on Twitter that his vote went the way of the Liverpool boss Klopp who has led his team through another fantastic campaign.

Liverpool have already won the Carabao Cup, will participate in both the FA Cup and Champions League finals, and are on the tails of Manchester City with two games to go in the Premier League.

Fans wanting to vote for Klopp can do so here before the deadline of 6pm BST on Monday, 16th May.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Fabinho
Quotes

'A Blow To Liverpool And Klopp' - Former International Manager On Impact Of Losing Fabinho To Injury

By Neil Andrew16 minutes ago
Buakayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Face Chelsea Battle For Arsenal Forward As They Look To Replace Either Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane Or Roberto Firmino

By Damon Carr16 minutes ago
Eddie Nketiah
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Interested In Signing Eddie Nketiah | Arsenal Star 'Likely' To Leave This Summer

By Matt Thielen54 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Antonio Rudiger
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup Final: Salah vs Rudiger And Other Key Battles

By Colin D'Cunha2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane Holds Bayern Munich Transfer Talks | Nagelsmann Aware Of Deal

By Matt Thielen2 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Makes Statement Regarding Borussia Dortmund Future

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Timo Werner
Quotes

'(Liverpool) Were A Big Possibility For Me' - Timo Werner Has No Regrets Joining Chelsea Over FA Cup Final Opponents

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
LeBron James
Articles

LA Lakers NBA Star LeBron James Reveals Who Won His Vote As Premier League Player Of The Season After Shortlist Revealed

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago