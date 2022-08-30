NBA Legend Steve Kerr On Liverpool Visit & Being Inspired By Mohamed Salah

Liverpool fan and NBA legend Steve Kerr knows a thing or two about winning and he was the latest VIP to visit the AXA Training Centre.

The 56-year-old was a five-time NBA champion as a player (three times with the Chicago Bulls and twice with the San Antonio Spurs) and after his playing career ended, he took up a career in coaching and has won four more NBA titles with the Warriors.

Taking Inspiration From Mohamed Salah

After meeting manager Jurgen Klopp and the likes of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk, Kerr explained (via Liverpoolfc.com) how his support for the Reds was inspired by the Egyptian.

“I started following the Premier League maybe five or six years ago and I had seen Mohamed Salah play and read about him. I was just so impressed by his character and what he had done in his hometown, helping to build a school.

“I knew how beloved he was in Egypt, so I said, ‘That’s my guy!’ I wanted to cheer for Mohamed Salah and when I found out he played for Liverpool I said, ‘OK, that’s my team!’ So, I’ve been a Liverpool fan ever since.”

Kerr doesn't profess to be an expert on Football but gave a fascinating insight into how it can be compared to Basketball.

“I’ve gotten to meet some of the coaches. I met with Jürgen Klopp the other day in Liverpool, which was a great thrill. Watching the game, it’s very similar in terms of concepts.

“Even though there’s 11 players in soccer and only five in basketball, it’s still very much a game about three people – whoever has the ball and whoever is closest to that player – and being able to pass and move in small triangles across the court or the pitch; trying to beat your man and beat the defender with cutting and spacing, it’s all very similar.

“I’m still trying to learn more about soccer – I’m not an expert – but I enjoy watching it, and I feel like I’m always learning something.”

Whilst Kerr was clearly honoured to meet the likes of Klopp and Salah, there is no doubt the German would have tried to tap into the knowledge of another coach with a decorated history and huge hunger for success.

