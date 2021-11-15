Neco Williams Could Replicate Welsh Teammate Gareth Bale In Forward Role

Wales 5-1 Belarus triggered a celebratory night for many at the Cardiff City Stadium as Rob Page’s side dominated proceedings.

Figurehead Gareth Bale celebrated his 100th cap in style, despite being substituted at half-time as a fitness precaution.

Tottenham’s Ben Davies also scored his first goal for his country, alongside an Aaron Ramsey double, a scrambled finish from Connor Roberts and a strike from Liverpool’s Neco Williams that was fumbled over the goal-line by hapless ‘keeper Sergei Chernik.

Yet despite the adulation of Bale, Ramsey and other senior players, Williams was the name on many Welsh lips when supporters began filtering onto the streets and engaging with social media at approximately 9.45pm on Saturday.

The Liverpool academy graduate scored Wales’ second with a driven shot, which admittedly, Chernik should have saved with ease.

Fortuitous it may have been, but it was nothing Williams did not deserve having been a constant nuisance for Belarus throughout his 90-minute outing.

His energy and effervescence off the ball prompted WalesOnline to say that ‘he could have played another 90 minutes’, and in an unfamiliar position on the left flank too.

Such versatility is not an anomaly for the talented Williams. In his early Liverpool academy days, he would often be situated in an advanced role before being converted to a more defensive position at Under-23 level.

And with the African Cup of Nations looming in the new year, there is one position where Liverpool are going to look particularly short – attack.

Reds expert Jack Gill, an established author and journalist, told LFC Transfer Room:

“I think it’s interesting, we saw him play there for the first team a couple of times in the second halves of games and he’s certainly got the traits to play on the wing.

“As a good crosser of the ball I wonder if it would work better with someone like Origi in the number nine role rather than Firmino.”

With the Egyptian and Senegalese deities Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane departing for their respective nations, alongside the injury to Roberto Firmino, Liverpool are left with three senior attackers to fill their void.

It’s fair to say that Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino and Diogo Jota, despite their obvious capabilities, are not up to standard to replace Mane, Salah and Firmino for the eight matches they could miss – certainly not alone.

In Williams, Jurgen Klopp has an option to deploy him further forward in a senior match once more, after he impressed against a pitiful Watford in a 5-0 hammering, and Preston North End in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

The former fixture saw Williams drill an assist for Firmino’s hat-trick, and with the introduction of fellow young full-back Connor Bradley at Deepdale, Williams excelled and set up both goals for Origi and Minamino.

Fenway Sports Group are known for their frugality in the market – and the thought of developing a prospect could, business-wise, save them the £40-50 million being touted in January for a forward.

“He’s definitely capable of doing it,” Gill added.

“He’s shown that as a youngster but is he good enough to be doing it in the Premier League for 90 minutes in key games over the Christmas period – I’m not sure. It seems to me though – if this is the case – that it’ll be another quiet transfer window for us in January.”

A similar problem was experienced at Tottenham in 2010 when a certain young Welsh full-back was thrown into a left forward position against Inter Milan.

Manager Harry Redknapp had limited options in wide positions when often using a 4-4-2, with Aaron Lennon and Jermaine Jenas the preferred wide duo the season prior.

Bale was thrown in against Maicon – at the time the most highly regarded right back in world football – and tore him to shreds, scoring a hat-trick as Spurs lost 4-3.

The birth of Bale’s evolution came of necessity as much as it did suitability, and Williams could encounter a very similar path with his route to the full-back position at Liverpool blocked by one of the world’s best in Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Does Williams have the natural ability of Bale? It’s certainly arguable.

But the Reds’ Welsh wizard will have a bright future, whatever position he ends up occupying.

