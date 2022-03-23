NEW: Leaked Images Of Liverpool's Nike Away Kit For 2022/23 Season Appear Online
A new away kit design for Liverpool for the 2022/23 season has been leaked online and we can now show you how it may look.
Every season excitement builds as each team releases the new kit designs that will be used for the following season and this year is no different.
Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]
The leaked away kit is very different in terms of colour and design by Nike to what we have seen from them over recent seasons.
The shirt is white with a black round neck collar with each sleeve also having a matching black trim.
Read More
Whilst the shirt is white, it has colourful swirls as part of the design which appear to be turquoise and light purple.
As always the shirt is complete with the Liverpool crest, Nike symbol and sponsor details.
The leaked image can be found on the www.fooyheadlines.com website.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool | Match Highlights | FA Cup Quarter-Final | Jota Puts Reds Through To Face Manchester City
- International Fixtures & Results Featuring Liverpool Players - Salah And Mane Playoff For World Cup Place
- 'It Could Well Be Both Of Them That Go' - Former Player Issues Warning Regarding Liverpool Futures of Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane
- Exclusive: Divock Origi Has Been Offered to AC Milan but There Are No ‘Concrete’ Talks Currently
- Report: Liverpool Make Offer For European Striker Ahead Of Manchester United And Arsenal
- Report: AS Monaco's Djani Tchouaméni Eyeing Premier League Move, With Liverpool Firmly In Frame
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok