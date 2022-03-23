Skip to main content
NEW: Leaked Images Of Liverpool's Nike Away Kit For 2022/23 Season Appear Online

A new away kit design for Liverpool for the 2022/23 season has been leaked online and we can now show you how it may look.

Every season excitement builds as each team releases the new kit designs that will be used for the following season and this year is no different.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in this season's away kit

The leaked away kit is very different in terms of colour and design by Nike to what we have seen from them over recent seasons.

The shirt is white with a black round neck collar with each sleeve also having a matching black trim.

Whilst the shirt is white, it has colourful swirls as part of the design which appear to be turquoise and light purple.

As always the shirt is complete with the Liverpool crest, Nike symbol and sponsor details.

The leaked image can be found on the www.fooyheadlines.com website.

