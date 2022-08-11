Skip to main content

New Rule 'Will Massively Change The Premier League,' According to Pep Lijnders

The new five substitutes rule will 'massively change the Premier League' according to Liverpool's assistant manager Pep Lijnders.

The new rule sparked controversy amongst fans, however, it could prove to be a real game changer for the Reds.

"The big thing this season — and I think the most decisive aspect of this season — will be how teams use the five subs, because that will change massively the Premier League," said Lijnders while speaking to PA Agency (Via Blood Red).

"We're really happy with that because it means that we can play intense from minute one until minute 95 — [then it is] how to use the squad, how to deal that we play every three days.

"I think the rule saved football, in my opinion, because if you want to play every three days, this was one of the musts to have. I'm really happy that the Premier League saw that, that the clubs saw it but I think as well it is a weapon."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool used four of the available four substitutions on the opening day of the season against Fulham, bringing on former Fulham youngsters Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho in the process.

Fabio Carvalho

The new rule will allow for the Reds to rotate more as they head into a campaign with more games than ever with the winter World Cup.

More substitutions will allow for fewer injuries as well as the development of youngsters, who will now have more minutes available to them.

                                                Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Darwin Nunez Roberto Firmino
Quotes

'He Is Nailed On To Start' - Pundit Weighs In On Roberto Firmino & Darwin Nunez Liverpool Debate Ahead Of Crystal Palace Clash

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Sporting CP Matheus Nunes
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Would be Able to Sign Matheus Nunes for £33.8m

By Jim Nichol-Turner1 hour ago
Liverpool v Manchester City FA Community Shield Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp during the FA Community Shield match at Wembley Stadium.
Quotes

'I Think It Will Be City, Chelsea, Arsenal, And Tottenham' - Former Player Predicts Liverpool To Miss Out On Top Four

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Villarreal Yeremy Pino
Transfers

Report: Liverpool "at the Helm" to Secure Yeremy Pino from Villarreal for £42.2 million

By Jim Nichol-Turner1 hour ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Not Pursuing Transfer Of Sporting CP Midfielder Matheus Nunes

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Harvey Elliot
Quotes

'Show How Much Liverpool Means To Me' - Harvey Elliot Shares His Love For The Club After Signing New Contract

By Damon Carr4 hours ago
Harvey Elliot
Quotes

'Special Young Player' - Jurgen Klopp Delighted With Harvey Elliot's New Liverpool Contract

By Damon Carr5 hours ago
Barcelona Franck Kessie
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Could Sign Franck Kessie from Barcelona on a Free Transfer

By Jim Nichol-Turner7 hours ago