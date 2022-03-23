A Nike employee has taken to Twitter to react to the latest Liverpool FC kit leaks.

It is that time of the year once again where leaked images of football kits begin to surface.

Today, more images of Liverpool's 2022/23 rumoured kit made their way around Twitter.

The away kit leaked this morning.

The away kit features a white background with colourful swirls and solid black cuffs around the arm and neck areas.

Earlier, Liverpool's home and third kits leaked as well.

Many took to Twitter to react to the leaks, including a Nike employee who works closely with Liverpool Football Club.

In a now-deleted Tweet, the employee said "It's that time of the year again."

The Tweet also featured the popular gif of American rapper 50 Cent laughing as he drives away.

It is unsure what the Nike employee meant by this, but it was enough to make him delete the tweet.

