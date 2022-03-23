Nike Employee Reacts To Liverpool Kit Leaks
It is that time of the year once again where leaked images of football kits begin to surface.
Today, more images of Liverpool's 2022/23 rumoured kit made their way around Twitter.
The away kit leaked this morning.
The away kit features a white background with colourful swirls and solid black cuffs around the arm and neck areas.
Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]
Earlier, Liverpool's home and third kits leaked as well.
Many took to Twitter to react to the leaks, including a Nike employee who works closely with Liverpool Football Club.
Read More
In a now-deleted Tweet, the employee said "It's that time of the year again."
The Tweet also featured the popular gif of American rapper 50 Cent laughing as he drives away.
It is unsure what the Nike employee meant by this, but it was enough to make him delete the tweet.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool | Match Highlights | FA Cup Quarter-Final | Jota Puts Reds Through To Face Manchester City
- International Fixtures & Results Featuring Liverpool Players - Salah And Mane Playoff For World Cup Place
- 'It Could Well Be Both Of Them That Go' - Former Player Issues Warning Regarding Liverpool Futures of Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane
- Exclusive: Divock Origi Has Been Offered to AC Milan but There Are No ‘Concrete’ Talks Currently
- Report: Liverpool Make Offer For European Striker Ahead Of Manchester United And Arsenal
- Report: AS Monaco's Djani Tchouaméni Eyeing Premier League Move, With Liverpool Firmly In Frame
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok