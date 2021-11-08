Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Oasis’ Liam Gallagher Pokes Fun at Liverpool After West Ham Loss

Author:

Music legend and Manchester City fan Liam Gallagher has took a dig at Liverpool after their loss to West Ham on Sunday evening.

Liverpool lost some ground on Chelsea and Manchester City in the title race yesterday following the 3-2 defeat to West Ham at the London Stadium.

It's a disappointing result that could derail the Reds season if they don't pick it back up after the international break.

Liam Gallagher

Opposition fans had a ball over the result but one world famous Manchester City fan had the time of his life.

After Alisson's own goal within the opening three minutes, Liam Gallagher tweeted; "C’mon you hammers."

When Trent Alexander-Arnold scored his amazing free-kick to level the score, Gallagher simply said; "Lucky."

Then when Pablo Fornals put West Ham in front, the former Oasis singer tweeted another one word: "Bubbles," referencing the song that West Ham come out to before the game. 'I'm forever blowing bubbles.'

Finally, once West Ham had won the game, Liam Gallagher simply tweeted a link to the song, 'Im forever blowing bubbles.'

It seems like Liam had fun last night but the Premier League is a long season and this could come back to bite him, who knows!

Liam Gallagher
