Skip to main content

Official: Liverpool Forward Diogo Jota Signs New Five Year Deal

Forward Diogo Jota has today signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool. Reportedly keeping him at Anfield for five more years.

After a few days of speculation, it has now been confirmed that Liverpool's desire to tie Portuguese forward Diogo Jota down to a long-term deal was concrete.

Liverpool's official club website today announced that Jota had officially signed a new contract at the club, saying "The Portugal international put pen to paper on the deal at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday to further extend a spell at the club that began when he arrived from Wolverhampton Wanderers in September 2020.

The length of the deal is yet to be confirmed by the club, but reports claim the contract keeps Jota at Anfield for five years, making him a Liverpool player until 2027.

Diogo Jota also commented on putting pen to paper, "Well, [I’m] really proud, I have to say. Obviously since I arrived two years ago I established myself as an important player in this team – that’s what I wanted from the beginning.

Now, signing a new long-term deal, it’s obviously from the club’s perspective proof of the belief in myself as a player. For me, obviously it’s really good to establish I’ll be here for a while."

Sounding off with "So, the beginning of a new season, let’s do it."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Portuguese international is currently sidelined with a hamstring problem, but is raring to go once full recovered, telling Liverpool's website once more, "Unfortunately for me I had an upset in this pre-season because I got injured [in the] last game of the season playing with Portugal,

Diogo Jota

So I was coming back in this pre-season, I felt it a little bit again. So it will be a few more weeks, I would say. When you fight for everything, like we did last year, you just want to do it again and to do it better, because it’s possible.

That drive is in me and I know it’s in my teammates and all the staff. We have everything to fight for those titles out there."

Diogo Jota widely impressed since arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers two years ago, quickly becoming a fan favourite with the Kopites. Jurgen Klopp will be hoping he is fit and ready to feature again sooner rather than later.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolWolverhampton

Diogo Jota
News

Report: Liverpool To Step Up Talks With Diogo Jota Over Lucrative New Contract

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Diogo Jota
News

Report: Diogo Jota Closing In On Return To Liverpool Training After Hamstring Injury

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
imago1011814466h
Quotes

'We Are Not Ready' - Fulham Manager Marco Silva Concerned With Squad Ahead Of Liverpool Clash

By Alex Caddick12 hours ago
Andy Robertson
Quotes

‘Nobody Is Taking Andy Robertson’s Shirt.’ - Pundit on Liverpool’s Left-Back Options

By Matty Orme14 hours ago
Andy Robertson and Timo Werner challenge for the ball
Transfers

Report: Former Liverpool Target Set To Return To RB Leipzig

By Owen Cummings15 hours ago
Mikkel Damsgaard
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Target Set To Join Premier League Team Brentford

By Owen Cummings15 hours ago
imago1013566159h
Quotes

'Hopefully We Can Start Off With A Flyer' - Liverpool Midfielder Harvey Elliott Looks Ahead

By Alex Caddick16 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

‘Therefore, for Me, I Don’t Support the Decision of a Handball’ - Ex-premier League Referee View on Nunez’s Penalty Decision

By Matty Orme17 hours ago