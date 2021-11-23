Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Watch: Official Lyrics To Si Señor Song For Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino And Video

Author:

Over recent years, one of the most popular songs you will hear blasting out at Anfield is Roberto Firmino's Si Señor and we can now bring you the famous lyrics.

The Brazilian has become a hugely important member of Jurgen Klopp's team that has gone on to Champions League and Premier League glory.

The player who is affectionately known as 'Bobby' will go down as a Liverpool legend with the words from his song synonymous with the Klopp era.

Roberto Firmino

 Si Señor

There's something that the Kop wants you to know,
The best in the world his name is Bobby Firmino,
Our number nine,
Give him the ball and he'll score everytime,
Si Señor,
Pass the ball to Bobby and he'll score.

