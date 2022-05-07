Three years ago Liverpool completed one of the greatest comebacks in European history. Here to help you relive the day is a play-by-play of the match.

We all remember that special night at Anfield like it was yesterday.

"Corner taken quickly... ORIGI" - a line that will stay in Reds' hearts and haunt Cules' forever.

Divock Origi celebrates with his teammates after he scored to make it 4-0. IMAGO / Xinhua

Barcelona had just thumped Liverpool 3-0 at the Camp Nou after a sublime Lionel Messi freekick topped off a deflated away performance. Going into the second leg, there was considered to be little to no hope for the Reds.

With Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino absent, it made an already difficult task look impossible. Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri stepped up to the plate to complete the trio with Sadio Mane.

The first half was fairly even. Despite the home team leading at the break due to an Origi goal, Barca had their chances.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho forced Alisson Becker to make a decent save to his left before Jordi Alba was denied after getting in behind after beating the offside trap.

The second half was a different ball game, however. Barca couldn't cope with the Anfield roar and Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross found substitute Gini Wijnaldum, who stabbed the ball under Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

That was only the second goal - the Reds still needed another two in order to progress.

Gini Wijnaldum celebrating after scoring against FC Barcelona. (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Just over two minutes later, Shaqiri's precise cross found Wijnaldum, who headed home to level the tie. Looking back, from here onwards there was only going to be one result.

Liverpool had their tails up and were inevitably going to Madrid, where they'd later defeat Spurs 2-0 to bring home number six.

Then one of the most iconic moments, at least in modern football, happened. Alexander-Arnold's quick moment of brilliance saw Origi receive the ball just outside the six yard box to strike past Ter Stegen.

Barcelona's defenders were napping and were nowhere to be seen. Liverpool now led the tie 4-3 and they held on to secure their place in the 2 June final.

Post-match scenes following the end of the Champions League semi-final. Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Three years on both teams have gone in extremely different directions. Barcelona sit third in La Liga having crashed out of the Europa League to Frankfurt in the quarter-finals.

Liverpool, however, are through to another Champions League final where they will meet their league competitors in Manchester City, having already picked up silverware in the EFL Cup so far this season.

Was this the night that killed FC Barcelona? Admittedly, it has to be said they've never been the same side since.