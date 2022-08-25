One Direction Star's Funny Instagram Post After Liverpool Carabao Cup Draw
Former One Direction member Niall Horan took to Instagram to post a funny message after Liverpool were drawn against Derby County in the Carabao Cup third round.
The Reds are the holders of the trophy after a brilliant run to the final last season which saw them defeat Chelsea at Wembley on penalties with Caoimhin Kelleher scoring the decisive spot-kick.
As they kick off the defence of their trophy, Liverpool fans looked on with interest as former players John Barnes and John Aldridge conducted the draw.
A home draw is always the priority in the domestic cup competitions and the two ex-Reds obliged by drawing Liverpool out of the hat first to face League One club Derby at Anfield.
Horan is known for being a big fan of the Rams and in reaction to the draw and a post from Derby, he took to Instagram to make his funny comment playing down his team's chances.
“We’re Concentrating on the league anyway.”
The match is scheduled to take place during the week commencing November 7th and Liverpool will be hoping to kick off the defence of their trophy in style.
