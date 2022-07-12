One Player From Every Premier League Club That Could Flop Next Season

Ahead of the new season, we take a look at one player from each club, who could potentially flop in the upcoming campaign.

IMAGO / PA Images

Arsenal — Emile Smith Rowe

An England international who has had heaps of pressure put on him. With Fabio Vieira coming in and Martin Odegaard already showing immense quality, the 21-year-old has a massive challenge on his hands. It’s clear that he’s a great player, although he has to carry on developing.

Aston Villa — Philippe Coutinho

Although he was incredible for Liverpool a few years back, he was slightly underwhelming during his loan spell at Villa Park. The 30-year-old has high expectations to live up to next season under manager Steven Gerrard, whom he once played alongside.

Bournemouth — Dominic Solanke

It is either going to go one of two ways for the Englishman — either successful, scoring multiple big goals for The Cherries, or utterly miserable. There’s no real in-between. Solanke has enjoyed the last season in the Championship, scoring 29 goals.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Brentford — Sergi Canos

Despite lighting up the league on the opening day against Arsenal, the 25-year-old faded away towards the back-end of last term. He clearly has fantastic technical ability; however, he needs to add consistency to his game now.

Brighton — Robert Sanchez

The big problem with The Seagulls № 1 is his distribution. Unfortunately for him, that is a major part of the modern game now. The capped Spanish international put in some good performances but also made some embarrassing errors.

Chelsea — Callum Hudson-Odoi

Capped three times by England, he was once valued as one of the best youth assets in Europe. But after a move to Bayern Munich fell through, he never quite managed to live up to the hype. He still has time at only 21 years of age, although he only managed three goals in twenty-eight appearances last season.

Crystal Palace — Michael Olise

He has bags of potential, that is for sure. On the other hand, he only has two league goals and as an attacking forward player, he needs to be getting more in the coming months. It’s one that could go either way — there is 100% a case for him under-performing.

Everton — James Tarkowski

Even though Frank Lampard eventually realised route one football was the only way out of The Toffees relegation battle, he is going to want to implement his own stamp on the team this season. The Englishman could do a job at Goodison. Having said that it’s not optimistic and definitely not exciting.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Fulham — Aleksandar Mitrovic

Last term, he broke the record of having the most goals scored (43) in a 46-league game season. Although this is fantastic, he fails to make an impact in the top English league. If Fulham can stop him from getting isolated and keep him linked up with the wide players then he should be alright. If not, it’ll be a long year for the Serbian.

Leeds United — Illan Meslier

Admittedly, in terms of shot-stopping, there are few in the trade better than the French 22-year-old. When it comes to distribution, that is not the case. He is in the 27th percentile for the average length of goal kicks. A more experienced keeper would be a good addition at Elland Road.

Leicester City — James Maddison

It feels like he has been around for ages now. The Foxes №10 has outstanding games here and there, but he isn’t consistent enough. At this stage in his career, a move away from Leicester and a fresh start could be right for him.

Liverpool — Andy Robertson

It’s very hard to predict who could flop at Anfield next season, but the Scottish international has been run into the ground in recent months, so a poor start to the new season could make his life very difficult. Kostas Tsimikas will be breathing down his neck non-stop.

Manchester City — Bernardo Silva

Maybe the most surprising player here. Linked with moves away from the Etihad, it could be a difficult season for him with Erling Haaland arriving and taking a lot of the spotlight. There is so much quality in the forward line, so the №20’s best chance could be a spot in the midfield three. Having said that Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne are almost guaranteed two of those places.

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United — Donny Van De Beek

He has been massively tipped to do well, with former Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag now taking over the team. But the Dutchman has shown very little sign of quality during his time at the club so far and there’s been nothing to show that will change any time soon.

Newcastle United — Kieran Trippier

The buzz when he signed in January was immense. A broken foot quietened down that excitement and it feels all too good to be true for the 31-year-old. He could come in good for The Magpies, but he is never going to be able to reach the highs of his Tottenham career again.

Nottingham Forest — Taiwo Awoniyi

Last season was his first prolific goal-scoring season in a top-flight league. The Nigerian did well to get twenty goals, however, it is going to be a different ball game for him returning to England to play for the newly-promoted Reds. Forest’s survival hopes lay in Awoniyi’s hands.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Southampton — Adam Armstrong

The 25-year-old scored 29 times in 43 appearances in the Championship in the 2020/21 season. Last season wasn’t quite as fun for him with The Saints, as he only netted twice in all competitions, despite being brought in for a reported fee of £15 million. Next season is make or break for Armstrong.

Tottenham Hotspur — Ivan Perisic

A lot of people are hyping up this signing, however, in reality, if it is not left wing-back then where will he play? Harry Kane, Son Heung Min, Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski all make up the forward line. Unless Sergio Reguilon leaves Spurs, the 33-year-old could definitely be an underwhelming signing.

West Ham United — Craig Dawson

Been an unbelievable player in the Premier League over the past decade. However, now at 32 years of age, he is showing signs of slowing down. The centre-half got caught out on his speed at Stamford Bridge in April, resulting in him seeing red. Hammers fans will be hoping this won’t become a regular occurrence.

Wolverhampton Wanderers — Raul Jimenez

If last season wasn’t already classed as a “flop” for the Mexican then this season probably will be. He deserves credit for coming back so soon after that horrendous skull fracture. But, as the main man for Wolves, six goals in thirty-four appearances isn’t enough.

