Opinion: How Joe Gomez's New Deal Highlights Liverpool's Elite Mentality

Liverpool have today announced that Defender Joe Gomez has signed a new long-term deal with the club, after the England international reportedly expressed his desire to stay and fight for his place upon returning to pre-season training.

The number twelves new contract is a 5-year deal, keeping him at Anfield until 2027.

It's no secret that Liverpool possess one of the best defences in the world, both individually and collectively. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been an unbelievable academy graduate, revolutionising the full-back position by providing numbers you'd associate with an attacking midfielder.

Andrew Robertson has internally rivalled 'TAA' from the other side of the pitch providing great numbers and delivering a desirable intensity every time he steps on the pitch. Doing so both in an attacking and defensive sense.

Not to mention the best defender in the world Virgil Van Dijk, a player that poses every attribute one could ask for when building a prototype of a central defender.

Then comes the depth, Ibrahima Konate has had an impressive debut season, starting the campaign at 22 years old and displaying countless Man of the Match worthy performances. Especially in the UEFA Champions League and the FA and Carabao Cup. Joel Matip also continued to dazzle with his performances at the back, he could trademark carrying the ball out and weaving through the opposition at this point.

Out of all of these players it's Joe Gomez who has been serving for the first team the longest, yet finds himself struggling to establish himself in the starting XI. That by any means doesn't discredit the quality Joe Gomez has as a player, just whether it be through injury or other players performing well, he has not managed to cement himself as one of the first names on the team sheet.

Most notably. Gomez experienced a successful spell in the Staring XI partnering 'VVD' during Liverpool's Premier League winning 2019/20 season. Displaying great recovery and decision making as Liverpool won their first title in 30 years. We all know the quality is there, but luck has perhaps somewhat held him back.

Coinciding with the fact Gomez can comfortably play both centre-back and full-back, the Champions League winner has a wide resume of impressive qualities.

Hoping to pounce on this, Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa were reportedly interested in making a move for Joe Gomez (Football Insider) back in January, creating an uncertainty around his future. Joe Gomez has today made his intentions clear, He wants Liverpool and nothing else.

Despite the injuries, the setbacks and the high competition for places, Joe Gomez wants to stay at Liverpool and fight his way into the starting XI instead of perusing a guaranteed first team spot elsewhere.

This completely highlights the 'mentality monster' effect bestowed upon Joe Gomez. Similar to Jordan Henderson turning down a move way back in his early years, Gomez has decided to stay and continue to force his way deeper into Klopp's plans.

An elite mentality that is not just as a collective, but possessed by each Jurgen Klopp Liverpool player individually, singing his new deal proves that.

