Opposition Fan Interview: Arsenal v Liverpool

Liverpool face Arsenal at the Emirates in tomorrow’s huge clash. Mikel Arteta’s men currently sit second in the table, looking to regain the top spot from Manchester City.

Liverpool go into the match with all three points being the only good outcome. Any more dropped points and Jurgen Klopp can say goodbye to the title and hello to a struggling top-four race.

Ahead of the big match, LFCTR spoke to an Arsenal fan about both clubs and the match itself.

Arsenal and Liverpool are two of the biggest clubs in world football. Although both have been in different circumstances over the years, matches between the two have produced some of the best the league has seen.

How do you remember these matches against Liverpool throughout the Premier League?

Throughout the premier league, both clubs have produced the best football the league has ever seen. I find the game to be a mouthwatering clash, unfortunately, in the last few seasons, we’ve been turned over too many times by Liverpool.

Carrying on from that then, how do you feel going into the games against Liverpool these days?

Worried. I think since 2020, we’ve hardly won any games against Liverpool. The challenge for arsenal is to beat teams like City and Liverpool consistently to challenge for the title. They both have set the benchmark over the past 3-4 seasons

As you said, Liverpool have had Arsenal’s card over the last few years, however, this season tables have somewhat turned slightly. What do you put that down to being?

I think the tables have turned slightly to Liverpool's inactivity in the transfer market. Arsenal have been consistent over 2-3 years now and were unlucky with injuries at the end of the season to bottle the top 4.

Liverpool have struggled this season and that’s mainly because they haven’t addressed the weakness and aging players in midfield.

Arsenal’s transfer business this summer was brilliant from the outside. The additions of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Fabio Viera have all had a huge impact already.

On the other side, regarding Liverpool’s transfer inactivity. Who’s at fault for not addressing their issues from your viewpoint?

I think you’ve got to put the blame firmly on the owners. Klopp has done miracles with buying and selling players, but you have to look at the blue side of Manchester and see how they keep improving.

Yes, they have an infinite amount of money, but the owners of Liverpool are not broke either. They need to help Klopp before it’s too late.

You have seen at Arsenal this summer, give the manager what he wants and progress will be made. Jurgen Klopp, however, has blamed himself.

Is he just directing the blame away from FSG and if not, is it time for FSG to leave if they can’t change their ways?

Klopp will always take the blame, similar to what Wenger did for arsenal, it’s just the type of people they are. If Liverpool want to keep up with Manchester City, then they will have to spend money.

I can see Chelsea and united will spend money over the next couple of windows so Liverpool will have to keep challenging. So, the owners need to decide to either help Klopp or let someone else buy the club to help.

The comparison to Wenger is an intriguing one. Both have had similar journeys. Created one of the most feared teams in the world and challenged two of the best managers in football history in Pep Guardiola and Sir Alex Ferguson.

Do you see a similar pattern happening at Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp being eventually turned on by the fans?

I think Wenger knew what he was getting into when he helped built the emirates, but never saw someone like Chelsea and then City being taken over by rich owners which drove the prices of players up, and in the end, he couldn’t cope with the demands.

I don’t think the fans will ever turn on Klopp, but I also think Klopp is a clever man and will know when it’s the right time to leave Liverpool.

So, tomorrow’s match... Arsenal in exceptional form, top of the league, whilst Liverpool are still trying to find their feet this season. What do you expect from your side going into the game?

I expect us to go for the jugular, which in my eyes will be a big mistake given the quality on the counter of Liverpool.

Is this your best chance of beating Liverpool and having said that, do you think you will?

We are at home which gives us an advantage, and on Liverpool's current form it is the best chance, but with the quality of players Liverpool have, the game can be won in an instance.

Liverpool changed to a much more attacking formation midweek, with four forwards and two players sitting in front of the defence.

Who do you fear tomorrow?

I used to fear Mane the most, always played well against us and scored a few times too and I was glad when he left but feel he’s passed the mantle onto Jota.

To be honest you can’t rule any of the front 4 out of having a good game. Firmino has had a great start to the season with goals and assists.

Salah hasn’t really got going but could go with a bang at any moment, and Diaz is just ridiculously good. So, pick any of the four.

What are your thoughts on Nunez’s start to Liverpool?

He's not had a great start but not a bad one either, he needs time to find his feet. I see a massive future for him at Liverpool.

So what is your prediction for tomorrow’s big game?

2-2

No matter the result tomorrow, however, how do you see the season going for both sides?

I think both teams will get top 4. I don’t see anyone catching City, to be honest. Hopefully, it’s a battle for 2nd spot between us and you.

