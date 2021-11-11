Outgoing Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards Drops Huge Hint About His Favourite Player

Outgoing Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards has written an open letter to supporters on the club's official website and within that has given a huge hint as to who his favourite player is.

The announcement that Edwards would be stepping down was made on Wednesday afternoon.

He will stay on until the end of the season and then be replaced by his assistant Julian Ward.

Edwards On Klopp's Influence On New Signings

Edwards touched on many subjects in his open letter and was keen to ensure the role Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp plays with new signings was not underestimated.

"When we sign a player, Jürgen will always say 50 per cent is on him and 50 per cent is on the player himself to succeed."

"I don’t think anyone needs me to talk about Jürgen and what he has done for the club, but I think the timing of his arrival and the implementation of his philosophy and his character as a leader will be remembered at Liverpool forever."

Edwards On His Favourite Player

Liverpool's transfer specialist was coy when it came to naming his favourite player buy gave a huge hint as to who it might be.

"One of the other questions I always get asked is ‘Who was/is your favourite player?."

"That’s a really difficult question to answer so I won’t even try. All I will say is my dog is called Bobby."

Of course Edwards is referring to Liverpool's Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino who is nicknamed 'Bobby'.

