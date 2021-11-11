Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Outgoing Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards Drops Huge Hint About His Favourite Player

Author:

Outgoing Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards has written an open letter to supporters on the club's official website and within that has given a huge hint as to who his favourite player is.

The announcement that Edwards would be stepping down was made on Wednesday afternoon.

He will stay on until the end of the season and then be replaced by his assistant Julian Ward.

Julian Ward LFC

Edwards On Klopp's Influence On New Signings

Edwards touched on many subjects in his open letter and was keen to ensure the role Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp plays with new signings was not underestimated.

"When we sign a player, Jürgen will always say 50 per cent is on him and 50 per cent is on the player himself to succeed."

"I don’t think anyone needs me to talk about Jürgen and what he has done for the club, but I think the timing of his arrival and the implementation of his philosophy and his character as a leader will be remembered at Liverpool forever."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Read More

Edwards On His Favourite Player

Liverpool's transfer specialist was coy when it came to naming his favourite player buy gave a huge hint as to who it might be.

"One of the other questions I always get asked is ‘Who was/is your favourite player?."

"That’s a really difficult question to answer so I won’t even try. All I will say is my dog is called Bobby."

Of course Edwards is referring to Liverpool's Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino who is nicknamed 'Bobby'.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Liverpool Sadio Mane
Articles

Outgoing Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards Drops Huge Hint About His Favourite Player

just now
Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
Interviews

'We Have Evolved': Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold On His Connection With Mo Salah

1 hour ago
Paul Glatzel
Media

Watch: Paul Glatzel Scores First Senior Goals For Tranmere Rovers

2 hours ago
Gleison Bremer
Transfers

Report: Liverpool In Pole Position To Sign Torino Centre Back Gleison Bremer With Serie A Rivals Napoli Also Monitoring

10 hours ago
Brendan Rodgers
News

Report: Manchester United Confident Former Liverpool And Current Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers Will Take Over For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

11 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Fulham's Fabio Carvalho Is Wanted By Super Agent Jorge Mendes As He Eyes Up Liverpool Move After Barcelona And Real Madrid Attempts Failed

11 hours ago
FSG Klopp
News

FSG React To News Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards Is Stepping Down

11 hours ago
Barcelona Jurgen Klopp Virgil van Dijk Mohamed Salah
News

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Provides Thoughts On Exit Of Sporting Director Michael Edwards

11 hours ago