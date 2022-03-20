Skip to main content
Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett And Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk Exchange Messages After The Scouser’s Victory At UFC London

Liverpool fan Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett came away with a submission victory over Kazula Vargas at UFC London last night. Virgil Van Dijk took to Twitter to congratulate the scouser on his win. 

The Liverpool centre-back showed his delight at Paddy Pimblett’s sensational fight, after the scouser made his opponent Kazula Vargas tap out at UFC London. 

Van Dijk replied to UFC Twitter page’s post of Paddy celebrating his victory, to which the Dutchman said ‘Go on lad’, tagging the victorious fighter. 

Paddy Pimblett, being the Liverpool fan that he is, showed his delight for the tweet and responded to Van Dijk’s post. His reply showed genuine disbelief and thankfulness to Van Dijk reaching out. Paddy wrote ‘Yes Virg my Man U absolute legend’.

After the fight, Paddy ‘The Baddy’ expressed his desire to fight at his beloved Anfield in the future. I’m sure I speak for the rest of us and say make it happen. 

