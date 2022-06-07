Who Is The Statistically Perfect Sadio Mane Replacement?

Following Liverpool's Champions League final loss to Real Madrid, it was revealed the Reds winger Sadio Mane will likely leave the club this summer.

Mane has spent six years with the Reds, winning seven trophies along the way, including a Premier League title and a Champions League.

Heads turned almost immediately to the transfer window, with questions of who could replace him immediately raised.

Liverpool have always used stats when singing players, so there are the top three players on FBref.com that are most similar to the Senegalese international.

1- Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz has been sensational since coming into Liverpool, helping the Red win the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, winning player of the match in both finals.

His arrival at Anfield really helped the club push on in the final stages of the season, really helping them progress on all fronts.

Diaz does seem like the long-term option down the left-wing, however, Mane did move into a central role in the second half of the season, meaning he will still need to be replaced.

2- Martin Terrier

Martin Terrier has just come back off the back of an absolutely sensational season for Stade Rennes in Ligue 1, scoring 21 goals and getting three assists in 37 league appearances.

Terrier has been highly thought of since he first burst onto the scene playing for Lyon in 2018, but this is his best season by far.

The Frenchman only managed 13.6xG this season, showing his form could be unsustainable.

He could be worth a look for the Reds, however, it would likely only as a backup should he arrive.

3 - Karl Toko Ekambi

Next up is Lyon winger Karl Toko Ekambi whos coming off the back of his third season with the French club.

Ekambi got 12 goals and five assists this season in Ligue 1, two less than he managed last season.

At 29, it would be a massive shock should any move or even links come to light, given the Reds preferred player profile.

