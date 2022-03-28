Skip to main content
Phil Thompson Tips Two Candidates To Take Over From Jurgen Klopp At Anfield

It's widely known that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to take a sabbatical from football when his current deal expires in 2024.

With that in mind, people have already started thinking about who make take over from the German, despite there being at least two seasons until he can depart.

Former Liverpool defender Phil Thompson joined in on the conversation while speaking to the Liverpool Echo, tipping current assistant Pepijn Lijnders to take on the mantle. 

Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders

On top of Lijnders, Thompson also mentioned current Aston Villa boss and Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard when talking about the post.

"I would also like to put Pep Lijnders’ name in there as well. He shouldn’t be discounted when it happens.

Read More

Read More

“Yes, if Steven comes I would be delighted, but if Pep Lijnders was to take it then he would get Jurgen’s blessing.

“I would do that because you see he has got that fiery character the way Jurgen can be. He is also a very good coach.

“There are good possibilities there. But Steven has done himself no harm, he’s moved from Rangers to Villa to test himself. I think he is doing that because listen, not everything is ever going to run smoothly no matter what football club you are at.”

Both Lijnders and Gerrard have been heavily linked with any potential vacancy with the Reds.

