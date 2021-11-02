Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Photo: New Nike Hi-Vis Flight Ball For Winter Premier League Action

    Author:

    A new ball has been released by Nike to be used in the Premier League this winter, the Nike Hi-Vis Flight Ball.

    Nike Flight Ball - Released July 2021

    Nike and the Premier League introduced a new ball for the start of the Premier League campaign which continued the 'Flight' ball series from the 2020/21 season.

    Nike Hi-Vis Flight Ball - To Be Released November 2021

    They have now introduced a ball for the winter months which is known as the Hi-Vis Flight ball.

    The ball itself is yellow with blue and red designs and is comic book themed. The Premier League logo and famous Nike tick are also present.

    There will be one more ball unveiled by Nike in the coming months for use in Premier League games leading up to the end of the season.

    How the 'Flight' ball benefits top flight matches in England was outlined on the official Premier League website.

    'The ball is carefully designed to help Premier League players read the pace and spin of the ball more instinctively, with all four panels distinct but connected.'

    Read More

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    The ball will be used for the first time in the Premier League in Friday night’s clash between Southampton and Aston Villa.

    The ball will be available from Nike Football on the same day and the rumours are it will retail at £125.

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Premier League ball
    Articles

    Photo: New Nike Hi-Vis Flight Ball For Winter Premier League Action

    9 minutes ago
    Liverpool FC on Twitter_ _𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 with Jürgen Klopp for today's pre-@NUFC press conference. #LIVNEW https___t.co_hTVTisIXsq_ _ Twitter 2021-04-23 07_38
    Match Coverage

    Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Press Conference: Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Adelaide United's Joshua Cavallo

    30 minutes ago
    Photo by Arron Gent/News Images/Sipa USA
    News

    Watch: He Thinks He’s Prime Zidane - Jamie Redknapp On Former Liverpool Defender Ozan Kabak In Norwich’s Defeat To Leeds

    34 minutes ago
    Marco Asensio
    Transfers

    Liverpool and Arsenal to battle for Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio

    1 hour ago
    Karim Adeyemi
    Transfers

    Liverpool Transfers - LIVE: Borussia Dortmund Lead Race For Karim Adeyemi

    1 hour ago
    Luis Suarez
    Match Coverage

    ‘He Poses a Lot of Challenges’ - Jordan Henderson on Luis Suarez Ahead of Atletico Madrid Clash

    1 hour ago
    Mohamed Salah from Liverpool FC, celebrating after scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group stage agains Atletico de Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.
    Match Coverage

    Match Prediction: Liverpool v Atletico Madrid

    2 hours ago
    Mohamed Salah from Liverpool FC, celebrating after scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group stage agains Atletico de Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.
    Match Coverage

    Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference - Klopp On Atletico Madrid

    2 hours ago