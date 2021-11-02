Photo: New Nike Hi-Vis Flight Ball For Winter Premier League Action

A new ball has been released by Nike to be used in the Premier League this winter, the Nike Hi-Vis Flight Ball.

Nike Flight Ball - Released July 2021

Nike and the Premier League introduced a new ball for the start of the Premier League campaign which continued the 'Flight' ball series from the 2020/21 season.

Nike Hi-Vis Flight Ball - To Be Released November 2021

They have now introduced a ball for the winter months which is known as the Hi-Vis Flight ball.

The ball itself is yellow with blue and red designs and is comic book themed. The Premier League logo and famous Nike tick are also present.

There will be one more ball unveiled by Nike in the coming months for use in Premier League games leading up to the end of the season.

How the 'Flight' ball benefits top flight matches in England was outlined on the official Premier League website.

'The ball is carefully designed to help Premier League players read the pace and spin of the ball more instinctively, with all four panels distinct but connected.'

The ball will be used for the first time in the Premier League in Friday night’s clash between Southampton and Aston Villa.

The ball will be available from Nike Football on the same day and the rumours are it will retail at £125.

