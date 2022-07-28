Skip to main content

Predicted Lineup: Liverpool v Manchester City | Community Shield | What Clues Did Klopp Give Us During RB Salzburg Defeat?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appeared to give a big hint as to what his starting lineup will be for the Community Shield against Manchester City on Saturday in the midweek pre-season friendly defeat to RB Salzburg.

Jurgen Klopp

The 55-year-old made a raft of changes to the team that started against RB Leipzig last week and appeared to hold some of his elite players back for the final 30 minutes in Austria.

In goal, Klopp will have to decide whether to throw Alisson Becker straight back into action or stick with Adrian who has performed well so far in pre-season.

At the back, the decision appears to be between Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate to partner Virgil van Dijk with the retired Cameroon international looking likely to get the nod based on Wednesday's action.

Ibrahima Konate Joel Matip

Skipper Jordan Henderson looked sharp in midfield alongside Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara though Naby Keita also staked a claim for a starting place.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Up front, it seems certain that Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz will start in the wide positions with a straight choice between Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino for the central striking role.

Again, with the Brazilian being on the pitch at the end of the defeat against Salzburg, he may well just get the nod.

Predicted XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolManchester City

Roberto Firmino
Transfers

Report: Roberto Firmino’s Transfer To Juventus ‘Almost Done’

By Damon Carr14 minutes ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

‘He Has a Real Opportunity to Be Starting for England at the World Cup’ - Ex-England International Backs Trent Alexander-Arnold for World Cup Place

By Matty Orme15 minutes ago
Anfield Road Redevelopment
Quotes

‘Naming Rights for a Stand Is Understandable. All Clubs Are Doing That Now’ - Ex Premier League Footballer Defends Liverpool Exploring Naming Rights for Anfield Road

By Matty Orme45 minutes ago
Roberto Firmino
Transfers

Report: Agents Of Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino Pushing For Juventus Transfer With World Cup In Mind

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

‘Liverpool Will Be Getting That Reassurance That Their Main Target Is Going to Be Joining the Club’ - Pundit Predicts Jude Bellingham Will Join Liverpool

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
imago1013460398h
Match Coverage

Match Report: Liverpool vs Red Bull Salzburg - Pre-Season Friendly

By Alex Caddick10 hours ago
Benjamin Sesko
Match Coverage

Watch: RB Salzburg 1-0 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Lovely Sesko Goal Defeats Reds

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Interview | RB Salzburg 1-0 Liverpool | German Reflects On Reds 'Thunderstorm'

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago