Premier League Betting Odds - Midweek Matches - Everton v Liverpool, Manchester United v Arsenal And More
There is a full midweek program of Premier League fixtures between Tuesday and Thursday with some key matches being played out and we bring you the betting odds here.
Liverpool and Manchester City will be looking to keep up the pressure on leaders Chelsea who drew at home to Manchester United on Sunday.
United themselves face a huge game at Old Trafford against old foes Arsenal and there is a massive bottom of the table clash between Eddie Howe's Newcastle and Dean Smith's Norwich.
Here are the match odds for the midweek fixtures which will be aired on Amazon Prime in the UK:
|Fixture
|Home
|Draw
|Away
Newcastle United v Norwich City
21/20
5/2
5/2
Leeds United v Crystal Palace
5/4
12/5
21/10
Southampton v Leicester City
11/8
5/2
15/8
Watford v Chelsea
10/1
9/2
2/7
West Ham v Brighton
1/1
12/5
14/5
Wolves v Burnley
10/11
12/5
16/5
Aston Villa v Manchester City
17/2
4/1
1/3
Everton v Liverpool
7/1
4/1
4/11
Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
8/13
29/10
9/2
Manchester United v Arsenal
1/1
13/5
13/5
