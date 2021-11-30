Premier League Betting Odds - Midweek Matches - Everton v Liverpool, Manchester United v Arsenal And More

There is a full midweek program of Premier League fixtures between Tuesday and Thursday with some key matches being played out and we bring you the betting odds here.

Liverpool and Manchester City will be looking to keep up the pressure on leaders Chelsea who drew at home to Manchester United on Sunday.

United themselves face a huge game at Old Trafford against old foes Arsenal and there is a massive bottom of the table clash between Eddie Howe's Newcastle and Dean Smith's Norwich.

Here are the match odds for the midweek fixtures which will be aired on Amazon Prime in the UK:

Fixture Home Draw Away Newcastle United v Norwich City 21/20 5/2 5/2 Leeds United v Crystal Palace 5/4 12/5 21/10 Southampton v Leicester City 11/8 5/2 15/8 Watford v Chelsea 10/1 9/2 2/7 West Ham v Brighton 1/1 12/5 14/5 Wolves v Burnley 10/11 12/5 16/5 Aston Villa v Manchester City 17/2 4/1 1/3 Everton v Liverpool 7/1 4/1 4/11 Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford 8/13 29/10 9/2 Manchester United v Arsenal 1/1 13/5 13/5

