Premier League Fan Review Of The Season So Far: Leicester City

With the 2022 World Cup beginning, club football in the top leagues are on a break. Liverpool currently lie sixth in the league after a terrible start to the campaign.

However, the other 19 teams have their own stories so far. Here are their stories through the eyes of their fans. This piece is about Leicester City.

IMAGO / News Images

When speaking about Leicester City, the conversations usually include the possibility of European football. This season, that is not the case. What do you think has or hasn't happened for it to be like that?

Having to play European football for the last few seasons has without a doubt had an effect on Leicester’s squad this season.

Unfortunately, Leicester's injury list over the last 2-3 years plus the European fixtures clearly has taken its toll. This seems to be the case for mannon-big-sixix clubs once European football is achieved.

This season hasn’t gone great for Leicester in other aspects of the club, including financial concerns from the Covid era for the ownership and the King Power brand, players pushing for a move (Fofana) disrupting the dressing room.

A legend in Kasper Schmeical moving away from the club with short notice, leaving a gap in leadership and experience in goal.

Finally, a lack of transfer movement coming into the club during the summer added to our poor start to the season.

IMAGO / PA Images

The lack of transfer movement coming into the club I can relate with and for both us and yourselves, it’s starting to hurt the teams. Despite not being backed, do you think Brendan Rodgers is the man to turn it around?

Brendan is a proven manager in not-so-superioror league (Scotland) but has the FA cup win now under his name (with Leicester). I do believe he can do the job and should be considered one of the top managers behind the bigger clubs for now.

You ended with four wins in the last five matches and were unlucky not to get a result against Manchester City. Where does this set you up for the rest of the season? Pushing top half?

top-halflf finish would be acceptable considering the start of the season and the fiasco around it. To top off the season, however, I feel a good run in the FA Cup or potentially try and win the Carabao Cup. That would be a great overall achievement.

Considering Leicester have silverware to their name over the last 8 years, nothing is impossible for the foxes.

Leicester certainly have the players to improve. One is James Maddison. He has been a standout player once again for Leicester. Where do you expect him to be next season?

It’s all down to being injury free, keeping his momentum goi,ng and having a good World Cup. He will probably decide his future in the summer.

He deservedly got hicall-upup to England, do you think he will be a starter? If not, do you think he should beHe’s taken

He’s took a slight knock just before heading out to Qatar, I'm doubtful that he will play to be quite honest. I believe Southgate simply caved in from the pressure from the public and media in taking Maddison.

Southgate has his favourites and Madders doesn’t get into that bracket. It should be James Maddison nobody and else aa s starter. End of discussion.

On form, James Maddison is certainly the one to pick. If he were to not play, it would only be good for Leicester as he will come back fully and ready to go again.

With the two remaining games of the year being Newcastle and a trip to Anfield, that is vital. What do you expect from those two matches?

I’d be happy with 3 points from 6 or two draws both would be good.

IMAGO / Action Plus

You said about wanting a good cup run. MK Dons in the next round of the Carabao Cup is ideal. With a turnaround in the league on top of thatwhat are’s your minimum expectations for the rest of the season?

The Mk Dons fixture is 2 days after the World Cup, and a lot of our squad is still away in Qatar on international duty, MK Dons Will have the upper hand in terms of preparation. Having said that, we should still have enough to get through the next round. I expect top-halflf finish and a semi-final minimum in either cup.

After the poor start, do you feel your expectations have returned to similar to what you had at the beginning of the season?

My expectations are realistically the samas e they always have been. Stay in the Premier League top 8 and become a truly established brand in the league, which we are technically still doing, all whilst winning a couple of trophies along the way. Unlike a certain “big six”.

And finally, being this the LFC Transfer Room, what are your top 6 predictions? Will the certain ‘big 6’ side that play, in white make it? Can Leicester City push into it?

Top 6 Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool Newcastle! Man United, Brighton! Leicester for 9th/10th.

That scenario is certainly not out of the question. The two noticeable teams missing out are not playing well and are getting away with it at the moment. I’m sure Leicester can push back up the table too.

Rodgers is a good manager and if you keep your key players fit then even a top 6/8 finish could be achievable.

I hope so.

You can find Leicester City fan, Lee Chappy, on Twitter HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |