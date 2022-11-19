Premier League Fan Review Of The Season So Far: Nottingham Forest

With the 2022 World Cup beginning, club football in the top leagues are on a break. Liverpool currently lie sixth in the league after a terrible start to the campaign.

However, the other 19 teams have their own stories so far. Here are their stories through the eyes of their fans. This piece is about Nottingham Forest.

1999. The last time Nottingham Forest were in the Premier League. Missed it?

Definitely missed the Premier League, 23 years in the Championship & League One. It’s a horrible league to be in, so just to be back in the Premier League is just a joy.

Getting promoted back I presume was one of your favourite moments as a Forest fan. A tough start so far for the return but are there any standout moments? I think I know the answer to this.

Beating Liverpool at home is the standout. Had enough of Liverpool fans digging me out for too long.

Funnily enough, your standout moment is my moment to forget so far this season. Did you ever think you could beat one of the big teams on your return?

100 % yes, we can beat a top team because we did it to Arsenal & Leicester City in the FA Cup (last season), so why not beat a top team (this time around)? Can we class West Ham as a top team?

Good question. Top club, yes. This season, as a top team. Probably not. Good win though and another last week against Crystal Palace which puts just one behind Everton. How are you feeling so far about the season?

Finishing at the season break on a high after a poor start of the season, but we all expected that it was not going to be the highs as last season.

We are not bottom of the league. We need to improve big time if we are to stay up, but I trust that Steve Cooper is the man.

You bought a lot in the summer. Do you think Steve Cooper knows his best side yet?

I don’t think Steve Cooper knows yet, but the break might help him a lot, regarding on the training pitch and players getting to each other.

Any manager would have had the same issues, with bringing in so much players in.

Which players have impressed you so far?

One of our own, Ryan Yates. 'He’s not good enough. League One player, no skill at all', was the talk from 25% of the Forest fans said.

Ryan Yates knows his limits yet proves he can come up against top players against the likes of Liverpool and Crystal Palace. Without a doubt, the best Forest player so far.

To say you brought so many players in and it is a player you already had that has impressed you the most says a lot about him.

If you were to stay up, who do you think will play a huge part in doing so?

Ryan Yates know how much it means to forest fans to stay up just like Joe Worrall and Brennan Johnson. We've had 22 players that have just come into the club, but these players know what it means to play for Forest.

Steve cooper will be a hero again and there will be more so to come this season, after all the negative comment from mainstream media. This is the first time tested himself in this league and I believe he can do it.

Knowing what it means to play for Forest could be key. Do you think that’s why it hasn’t worked as such so far? Too many players brought in breaks the core of players that were there and knew the club?

18-plus players leaving and bringing in 22 would be a big problem for any club. As well as a manager to come into the best league in the world for the first time. It's taking too long to gel.

Hopefully, this break helps, and we start playing better like we did against Crystal Palace.

The first two matches after the break are Manchester United and Chelsea. Not the easiest of games to come back with. However, both the clubs will have several players out in Qatar, is it a perfect chance for you to get something?

Definitely, but both teams have still got some great players, so there are no easy games in the Premier League. As you know, our home form is so important this season.

The big question… Will you stay up?

Can we stay up? If we play as we did at the start of the season, NO!!! However, if we have the spirit that we had against Liverpool and Tottenham, then we can stay up.

We are going to have more disappointing moments again, but our home form is vital. I believe in Steve Cooper.

It would be amazing to see you stay, up as neutral. Finally, as this is the Liverpool Transfer Room, how are you feeling about visiting Anfield in April?

I can’t wait to visit them. I have never watched Forest at Anfield.

I would love to win there so I can celebrate even more.

An experience you will surely remember forever. I don’t wish you luck in that particular game, but I do wish you luck for the rest of the season.

You can find Nottingham Forest fan, Mr. Dore, on Twitter HERE.

