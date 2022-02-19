Premier League Title Race Is On | Liverpool Beat Norwich City | Manchester City Lose To Tottenham

The Premier League title race is on! Manchester City lose to Tottenham Hotspur just after Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Norwich City, making it only six points separating the two.

Over the years, the English Premier League has seen some of the best title races in world football. This season could be well on the way to being one of those.

The arrival of both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola has produced not only some of the best football the league has seen, but a new set of standards to be successful. Both Manchester City and Liverpool, in recent years, have constantly broken records and hit heights that haven't before.

Under the German, the Reds have developed from a top-four fighting side into a team that are challenging not only for domestic titles but also living up to European expectations the club has instilled into their legacy.

In 2019, a year after becoming the first-ever Premier League centurions, Manchester City were pushed all the way to the last day of the season by Jurgen Klopp's men, with both teams finishing on 98 and 97 points respectively. Liverpool then went on to win the title the year after with another staggering total of 99 points.

With only 12/13 matches left to play this season, it is shaping up to be once again another title race for the ages between both Liverpool and Manchester City.

Liverpool play Leeds on Wednesday night, with a win taking them just three points behind the league leaders. Both sides play each other in April in what could be the title-match of all title-matches.

Whatever the outcome in the next few month, we are in for a ride. So put your seat belt on, get your popcorn and get ready for a a blockbuster of a title race.

