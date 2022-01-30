Rating Liverpool’s Last Three Primeira Liga Signings

Luis Diaz has officially signed for Liverpool so let's take a look back at the Reds' previous three signings for the Primeira Liga.

A dynamic attacking winger, Porto's Diaz is touted to fit into Jurgen Klopp's style of play, offering much-needed depth in the wide areas for Liverpool.

With a rumoured fee of around £50million, Diaz is the big money signing that Liverpool have been crying out for, but also, the first major acquisition from Portugal for the Reds for some time.

Only time will tell as to whether Diaz will justify such an investment, so, here's how the last three LFC transfer's from Portugal worked out.

Lazar Markovic (Benfica to Liverpool)

Lazar Markovic in action for Liverpool against Real Madrid IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

When?: July 2014

How much?: £22.50 million

/10?: 3/10

3/10 is possibly a flattering rating for Markovic's time at Anfield.

Signed as a 20-year-old, the Serbian winger was full of promise and potential when he arrived on Merseyside, however, he would not live up to such a promise.

He arrived following Liverpool's agonising close run for the 2013/14 Premier League title, being brought in using the money from Luis Suarez's transfer to Barcelona that same summer.

Markovic would make 34 appearances for Liverpool in his four-and-a-half years with the club, remarkably all in his first season, scoring three goals and getting one assist.

He very quickly fell out of favour at Liverpool, and when Jurgen Klopp took over in October 2015, Markovic's Liverpool career was as good as over.

He would have loans with Fenerbahce, Sporting CP, Hull City and Anderlecht, before eventually departing for Fulham in January 2019, on a free transfer.

Tiago Ilori (Sporting CP to Liverpool)

Tiago Ilori in pre-season action for Liverpool IMAGO / Action Plus

When?: September 2013

How much?: £6.75 million

/10?: 1.5/10

It would be harsh to class Ilori as a flop at Liverpool, due to his lack of opportunities, but the move definitely goes down as one to forget for both parties.

Another young signing, at 20-years old, Ilori was regarded as a promising young defender from Portugal, however, his LFC career would never get going.

In his first year with the club, he would make no first-team appearances, being resigned to only three appearances for the Liverpool under-21 side.

He would have loan spells with Granada, Bordeaux and Aston Villa before finally making his Liverpool debut in the FA Cup in January 2016 in a 2-2 draw with Exeter, he would also go on to play the replay for that fixture, as well as the fourth round replay against West Ham in that same year, which would mark his final appearance for the Reds.

From here Ilori would move on to Reading in January 2017 in a permanent deal worth just under £4 million.

A failed move to say the least.

Raul Meireles (Porto to Liverpool)

Raul Meireles during his time at Liverpool IMAGO / Sportimage

When?: August 2010

How much?: £11.7 million

/10?: 6/10

The first of Liverpool's Primeira Liga signings to arrive on Merseyside as an established player, Meireles time with Liverpool is a bizarre one.

He arrived from Porto after six years with the club, in which time he had become an established Portuguese international and had won four league titles and three league cups with Portugal.

It was a very smart move from Liverpool, who had brought in Meireles after the departures of Xabi Alonso (2009) and Javier Mascherano (2010), which had left Liverpool's midfield weak.

Meireles would make 35 appearances for Liverpool in that years league, with an additional nine across the Europa League, FA and League Cups.

However, after five goals and six assists in a decent first year at Anfield, Meireles was made available for transfer by the club and made to submit a transfer request after not being offered the pay rise that he would later claim had been promised to him by the club.

He would be snapped out by Premier League rivals Chelsea for £12.15 million - where he would later win the FA Cup against Liverpool, and that was it, over just a year after it began.

A tale of early promise, and what could've been for Meireles at Liverpool.

Let's just hope Luis Diaz can set himself apart from this group.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook