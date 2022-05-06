Revealed: How Liverpool Beat Tottenham To Luis Diaz | FC Porto Transfer

Liverpool beat Tottenham to the signing of Luis Diaz. But the story of how was unknown until now. Here is how the Anfield side

The great success of Liverpool's bid to Porto for Luis Diaz in January has a back story that you may not know.

Tottenham were very close to signing the 25-year-old forward with not much luck on the task.

At the beginning of the year, Tottenham made a formal offer for the Colombian forward of €45million. But it was turned down by the Dragões.

After the Reds found out, they swiftly moved to make their bid to Porto for the Colombia International, before Spurs could have a new one ready.

According to reports, add-ons were an important reason for the club from Oporto to decide on the Barrancas born future team.

It was said the Portuguese club considered add-ons from Liverpool were 'more realistic' than Tottenham's.

Also, Luis Diaz had let FC Oporto know that he wanted to play for Liverpool rather than the North London team.

The main reason for Klopp's team to overcome Tottenham's bid is that the Anfield side included add-ons based on matches played and, most importantly, trophies.

It was claimed by The Athletic via hitc.com that securing Luis Diaz's signature was a success for Liverpool's ambitions. The striker was Jurgen Klopp's main attacking option and most desired signing for this summer.

And they were not disappointed by the 25-year-old forward, in 14 matches played for the Reds; Luis Diaz has proven to be what they were looking for, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

