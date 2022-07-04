Skip to main content

Image: Fabinho's Wife Rebeca Tavares Has New Liverpool Shirt Waiting For Superstar Music Artist Alicia Keys Ahead Of Madrid Gig

American RnB star Alicia Keys is to perform in Madrid and will have a special present waiting for her. Fabinho and his wife Rebeca are set to go to the gig, with a brand new Liverpool shirt with the superstar's name on the back.

Liverpool have linked up with some pretty famous fans in the last year. From the fans impressing Dua Lipa with their own rendition of her hit 'One Kiss' to Reds fan Calvin Harris DJ 'in the club's bus parade back in May. 

Another collab may well be in the making as Rebeca and Fabinho Tavares are aiming to contact American singer Alicia Keys. The couple are setting off to Madrid to watch the star live in the Spanish capital.

Rebeca, who is a very popular figure with the fans, has posted updates throughout the day regarding the trip over to watch Alicia Keys perform. 

As well as posting a picture of herself and her husband three days ago, Rebeca has posted a photo of a Liverpool shirt, with A.KEYS on the back, hoping that they can give it to the singer at the gig.

Could this be the start of another beautiful relationship between Liverpool and a musical superstar? 

