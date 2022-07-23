Red Sox Fans Unhappy With FSG As John W. Henry Looks To NBA Expansion Adding To Liverpool And Boston Ownership

Boston Red Sox suffered a humiliating 28-5 defeat to Toronto Blue Jays, which angered many supporters. The ownership by FSG and John W. Henry has come into question, something Liverpool fans know all too familiar.

John W. Henry and FSG took over Liverpool in 2010, saving the club from the terrible ownership of George Gillett and Tom Hicks. 12 years later and with the guidance of Jurgen Klopp, The Reds have won their first Premier League title as well as a Champions League.

However, it hasn't all gone plain sailing many fans see that The Reds may have won much more if the owners had been a bit more ambitious.

Bringing in Jurgen Klopp, Michael Edwards and Julian Ward are arguably FSG's greatest moments in the 12 years of owning Liverpool.

On the pitch, the outstanding work by Klopp and his team has transformed decent players into a team full of world-class talent. Off the pitch, the incredible business Edwards and Ward do have allowed the club's sell-to-buy policy to work the best it can.

There have been times when Liverpool have spent a vast amount of money on individual players, but it is down to the hard work of Edwards and Ward in getting enough sale money to come in, covering the cost of incominging transfers.

Despite winning the Premier League and Champions League in recent years, the majority of Liverpool's fanbase believe that FSG and John Henry have held the club back from winning more.

On many occasions, the club has decided not to spend when Jurgen Klopp needed the backing the most. Instead of going and getting their target, they would rather wait 'another year', putting the upcoming season into jeopardy.

Boston Red Sox fans have expressed similar feelings about FSG and their ownership. After an embarrassing loss to Toronto Blue Jays, the MLB supporters couldn't hide their frustrations

Founder of The Ringer, a well-known American sports content page, Bill Simmons, took to Twitter, revealing his true thoughts on the FSG.

Simmons says 'it's disgusting' if the sports group were to care more about getting an NBA franchise than about the future of the Boston Red Sox.

Not tying down Red Sox star Rafael Devers has angered Simmons, stating it 'one of the five indefensible decisions' he has seen in 5 decades.

These comments can be very relatable to Liverpool fans, as FSG and John Henry choosing to save money over doing the best they can to allow the management team to have a better chance to succeed is something we have seen ourselves.

FSG have done some amazing work with Liverpool, however, with a bit more ambition and the legacy Jurgen Klopp is creating would be amongst the best in footballing history.