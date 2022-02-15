Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Referee Confirmed For Liverpool Vs Chelsea Carabao Cup Final

Premier League referee Stuart Atwell has been confirmed to be the man in charge of this year's Carabao Cup Final where Liverpool will face off against Chelsea.

Atwell will be in charge of the match with Dan Cook and Daniel Robathan as his assistants.

Kaide Gordon Divock Origi Norwich Carabao Cup EFL

It has also been announced that Andrew Madley will be the fourth official for the game with Darren England on VAR. 

The announcement came with backlash from Liverpool fans, many of whom are furious over the appointment following Atwells display as the Reds faced off against Aston Villa.

Chelsea fans on the other hand seem pleased with the appointment of Atwell, being happy that the referee is "not bald".

Read More

The final will take place on the 27th of February at Wembley with the Reds set to make their first Carabao Cup final appearance since 2015/16 when they faced off against Manchester City, eventually losing on penalties to the Citizens.

This year will be the first time in five years that a side other than City will win the competition.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Champions League UCL Trophy
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Barcelona, PSG And Newcastle United Battle It Out For Champions League Highly-Rated Midfielder

just now
Stuart Attwell
Articles

Referee Confirmed For Liverpool Vs Chelsea Carabao Cup Final

just now
James Milner Jordan Henderson
Articles

Liverpool Offer Midfielder Contract Extension With Talks 'Ongoing'

14 minutes ago
Robbie Fowler
Transfers

'Reminiscent Of Robbie Fowler' - Jamie Carragher On Liverpool Premier League Transfer Target

30 minutes ago
Premier League
Articles

Liverpool In Talks With Premier League Giants Over Pre-Seasons Friendly

1 hour ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

'I Would Put My Money' - Former Player On Liverpool's Attempts To Sign Fabio Carvalho

1 hour ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

'He Is Absolutely At His Best Again' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Virgil Van Dijk Form

2 hours ago
RB Salzburg
Non LFC

Red Bull Salzburg v Bayern Munich: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

2 hours ago