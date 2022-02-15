Referee Confirmed For Liverpool Vs Chelsea Carabao Cup Final
Premier League referee Stuart Atwell has been confirmed to be the man in charge of this year's Carabao Cup Final where Liverpool will face off against Chelsea.
Atwell will be in charge of the match with Dan Cook and Daniel Robathan as his assistants.
It has also been announced that Andrew Madley will be the fourth official for the game with Darren England on VAR.
The announcement came with backlash from Liverpool fans, many of whom are furious over the appointment following Atwells display as the Reds faced off against Aston Villa.
Chelsea fans on the other hand seem pleased with the appointment of Atwell, being happy that the referee is "not bald".
The final will take place on the 27th of February at Wembley with the Reds set to make their first Carabao Cup final appearance since 2015/16 when they faced off against Manchester City, eventually losing on penalties to the Citizens.
This year will be the first time in five years that a side other than City will win the competition.
