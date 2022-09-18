Reminder Of What Could Have Been For Ex Liverpool Youngster

Ask any Liverpool supporter which player of the last decade was the biggest letdown, and they will all say Jordon Ibe.

Bursting onto the scene alongside fellow Englishman Raheem Sterling, massive things were expected from the now-26-year-old.

The winger made his debut at only seventeen against Queens Park Rangers in 2013, where he assisted Philippe Coutinho for the only goal of the game.

Ibe contributed more and more for The Reds until his final season, he made 41 appearances, scoring 4 goals. At this stage, he was a key player for new manager Jurgen Klopp.

In the summer of 2016, the club accepted a £15 million fee from AFC Bournemouth. This was his major breakthrough to kick on and live up to his potential, becoming a star player for a Premier League team.

Skip forward six years later, and after a short stint at Derby County, he finds himself at Turkish club Adanaspor. He signed on a three-and-a-half-year deal back in January, however, he is yet to make an appearance.

It is sad to see the direction Ibe's career has gone in. Although, he has had mental health troubles and spoke about his depression problems.

A number of factors have gone against the former England U21 international. It shows how important it is to stay focused and keep going in the right direction.

