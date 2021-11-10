Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Report Claims Bayern Munich Were Offered Liverpool Superstars Mohamed Salah And Sadio Mane

Author:

A report is suggesting that Bayern Munich were offered both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane of Liverpool.

Egyptian Salah and Senegal forward Mane have been outstanding for Liverpool since signing and both recently reached the landmark of 100 Premier League goals.

They have played a major role in the success of the club under Jurgen Klopp winning the Champions League and their first league title for 30 years.

Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane

Things may have been different though as per a recent report from the twitter account @Roro89F claiming the information originated from respected BILD journalist Christian Falk.

The tweet suggests both Salah and Mane could have been playing their football at the Allianz Arena instead of Anfield.

'Mohamed Salah was offered to FC Bayern between 2015 and 2017 while still playing for AS Roma. The club did not want to sign him at the time. Sadio Mané was offered to Bayern in 2014 but eventually left for Southampton FC for 23M€.'

Interestingly Christian Falk went on to retweet this from his own twitter account.

Luckily for Liverpool and their supporters, the two players found their way to Merseyside instead of Munich.

