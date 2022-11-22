Skip to main content
Report Claims Liverpool Target & England Midfielder Is Most Valuable Player At The World Cup

IMAGO / PA Images

Jude Bellingham scored his first goal for England in their 6-2 victory over Iran on Monday.
Liverpool target and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is the most valuable player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup according to a report.

The 19-year-old impressed in England's 6-2 win over Iran on Monday in their Group B opener and was on target when he headed home Luke Shaw's cross from the left.

This was just further confirmation that Bellingham's status within the game is growing with many viewing him as a generational talent.

According to CIES Football Observatory, the midfielder is the most valuable player at the World Cup and is given a transfer value of €202million.

He pips Real Madrid and Brazil striker Vinicius Jr who is ranked in second place and valued at €201million.

Manchester City and England's Phil Foden is next at €199million and surprisingly PSG and France forward is only fourth in the list at €185million.

Liverpool's Luis Diaz is valued at €119million, Mohamed Salah at €92million, and Diogo Jota at €88million, and all three make the list of the top 10 most valuable players not at the World Cup.

LFCTR Verdict

If Liverpool do have hopes of signing Bellingham, the price may have to be a lot less than the CIES valuation quoted!

