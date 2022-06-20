Report: Former Liverpool Striker Taiwo Awoniyi Set For Premier League Return

Former Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi is reportedly set to return to the Premier League with Nottingham Forest.

The newly-promoted Midlands side are believed to be closing in on the club-record signing of the 24-year-old according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Awoniyi spent six years as a Red having joined from Imperial Academy in Nigeria in 2015.

However, issues in obtaining a work permit meant that the powerful frontman spent much of his time on Merseyside out on loan across Europe.

The Ilorin-born star enjoyed spells at FSV Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen, Gent, Mouscron, Mainz 05 and Union Berlin before joining the latter on a permanent basis in a £6.5million switch last summer (Goal).

Taiwo Awoniyi xMatthiasxKochx

Following a 20-goal and five assist-laden first campaign in Germany, Awoniyi now appears set to return to England and in turn, give Liverpool a handy financial windfall.

As part of the deal that saw the three-cap Nigerian ace join the Bundesliga outfit, the Anfield club negotiated a 10 per cent sell-on clause and now are in line to receive part of a mooted £17.5million switch this summer.

Having spent £990,000 to bring Awoniyi to England initially as a fledgeling teenager, Liverpool could end up recouping over £8million for the centre-forward.

Despite interest elsewhere from RB Leipzig, the man who failed to make a single appearance for the Reds could face a reunion with Jurgen Klopp when the German takes his side to the City Ground in October to face Nottingham Forest.

