Report: Joe Gomez Poised To Sign New Long-Term Liverpool Deal

With the Liverpool squad returning for pre-season training earlier this week, Joe Gomez has reportedly told the club he wishes to stay at Anfield, making it only a matter of time before the defender signs a new contract.

With the emergence of new addition Ibrahima Konate and the consistent brilliance Joel Matip, competition for places at Central Defence is high, but the England International believes he can fight for his stop in Merseyside. 

IMAGO / PA Images

Unlike other 'CB's' at the club, Gomez has the unique ability of being a very competent full-back as well, making him a great, useful asset to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, Joe Gomez has made clear his intentions of wanting to stay and Liverpool want to reward him with a new deal. 

Reporting, "Joe Gomez has told Liverpool that he wants to stay at the club, paving the way for a new long-term contract to be finalised.

The centre back underlined his commitment to the club upon his return to pre-season training and is now determined to try to force his way into Jürgen Klopp’s side more regularly."

Joe Gomez has not been short of transfer interest this summer, particularly from Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa, but it is testament to him and the mentality at Liverpool that he wishes to stay and fight for his place. 

