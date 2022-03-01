Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: La Liga Sensation & Liverpool Transfer Target Spotted At Wembley In Reds End

Liverpool won the Carabao Cup final on Sunday and a report has revealed that a transfer target for the Merseyside club was sat with Reds supporters during the game at Wembley.

An action packed game ended 0-0 after extra time and a dramatic penalty shootout followed which saw Jurgen Klopp's men run out 11-10 winners on spot kicks to take home the trophy.

Carabao Cup

According to Watch LFC, Atletico Madrid stiker Joao Felix was in attendance to watch the game and was pictured in the crowd in the Liverpool end.

Whilst the 22 year old may have just been in the UK to watch the match, some Reds fans will be excited as he was linked with the club not so long ago.

The Portugal international's playing style appears to be at odds with that of Atletico manager Diego Simeone and Felix has looked frustrated at times as a result this season.

Read More

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

It remains to be seen if this is just a coincidence but some Liverpool fans will now be dreaming of another superstar signing come the summer to add to that of the sensational Luis Diaz.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Carabao Cup Final Trophy Celebrations
Articles

Report: La Liga Sensation & Liverpool Transfer Target Spotted At Wembley In Reds End

By Neil Andrew
19 seconds ago
Liverpool, Norwich, Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich City | Team News | FA Cup Fifth Round - Thiago Alcantara Injury Update

By Neil Andrew
2 minutes ago
Thiago Alcantara
Match Coverage

Thiago Alcantara Injury Update Provided By Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Liverpool FA Cup Clash With Norwich

By Neil Andrew
42 minutes ago
Anfield
News

Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - March 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
VAR
Non LFC

PGMOL General Manager Mike Riley Apologises To Everton's Frank Lampard For Penalty Wrongdoing Against Manchester City

By Damon Carr
2 hours ago
Naby Keita
Match Coverage

After Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final, former referee Keith Hackett has being speaking about a flashpoint in the second half between Naby Keita and Trevoh Chalobah.

By Neil Andrew
3 hours ago
Federico Chiesa Lautaro Martinez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Monitoring £72million Rated Striker 'Very Carefully'

By Neil Andrew
4 hours ago
carabao cup
Match Coverage

Watch: Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Liverpool's Carabao Cup Win Over Chelsea

By Neil Andrew
4 hours ago