Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: La Liga Sensation & Liverpool Transfer Target Spotted At Wembley In Reds End

Liverpool won the Carabao Cup final on Sunday and a report has revealed that a transfer target for the Merseyside club was sat with Reds supporters during the game at Wembley.

An action packed game ended 0-0 after extra time and a dramatic penalty shootout followed which saw Jurgen Klopp's men run out 11-10 winners on spot kicks to take home the trophy.

Carabao Cup

According to Watch LFC, Atletico Madrid stiker Joao Felix was in attendance to watch the game and was pictured in the crowd in the Liverpool end.

Whilst the 22 year old may have just been in the UK to watch the match, some Reds fans will be excited as he was linked with the club not so long ago.

The Portugal international's playing style appears to be at odds with that of Atletico manager Diego Simeone and Felix has looked frustrated at times as a result this season.

Read More

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

It remains to be seen if this is just a coincidence but some Liverpool fans will now be dreaming of another superstar signing come the summer to add to that of the sensational Luis Diaz.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Carabao Cup Final Trophy Celebrations
Articles

Report: La Liga Sensation & Liverpool Transfer Target Spotted At Wembley In Reds End

By Neil Andrew
36 seconds ago
James Milner Jordan Henderson
Articles

Roberto Firmino, Steven Gerrard, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold And Virgil Van Dijk Make James Milner's All-Time XI

By Damon Carr
1 minute ago
Naby Keita
Match Coverage

After Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final, former referee Keith Hackett has being speaking about a flashpoint in the second half between Naby Keita and Trevoh Chalobah.

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Carabao Cup Winners
Match Coverage

Watch: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (10-11 on pens) | Match Highlights | Carabao Cup Final | EFL Cup

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Caoimhin Kelleher
Match Coverage

'Never In My Wildest Dreams I'd Score The Winning Penalty' - Caoimhin Kelleher On Helping Liverpool Win The Carabao Cup

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Federico Chiesa Lautaro Martinez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Monitoring £72million Rated Striker 'Very Carefully'

By Neil Andrew
2 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

‘It’s Boss Being A Red’ - Liverpool Players React To Winning Carabao Cup

By Neil Andrew
2 hours ago
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 28 & Rearranged Game - March 1st To 7th

By Neil Andrew
3 hours ago