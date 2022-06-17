Report: Ligue 1 Club Join The Race To Sign Liverpool Forward Takumi Minamino

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino is being targeted by French Ligue 1 club Lyon this summer.

That's according to the latest report from The Times' chief Northern Football Correspondent Paul Joyce.

Already wanted by Leeds United, Southampton, Wolves, Fulham and AS Monaco, who were previously touted as the frontrunners to land the 27-year-old, Minamino is seemingly a man in demand.

Takumi Minamino IMAGO / Colorsport

Both French clubs are believed to have instigated negotiations with the Japan international as Liverpool look to receive a £17million fee for the out-of-favour attacker.

Signed for just £7.25million from Red Bull Salzburg (Sky Sports), the versatile ace has struggled to hold down a regular place in Jurgen Klopp's first-team plans.

Since arriving at Anfield, Minamino has directly contributed to 17 goals in 55 appearances across all competitions and also spent time out on loan at Southampton in 2020/21.

Last term the 42-cap Japanese star enjoyed a stellar campaign, particularly in the domestic cups where he thrived, scoring seven times in just nine outings.

However, Minamino only completed 90 minutes once in the Premier League last season, highlighting a lack of opportunities.

Darwin Nunez IMAGO / NurPhoto

Following the arrival of Darwin Nunez to add to the January signing of Luis Diaz it's unlikely that the former Cerezo Osaka man will feature more prominently under Klopp in 2022/23 and a move appears to be the best option for all parties.

As such, a return of a healthy profit on the wantaway frontman would be a welcome boost to the Reds' coffers, even if the activity in terms of incomings has reportedly ended with the arrival of Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen.

Should Minamino leave as expected, Fabio Carvalho may replace the Japanese supremo's minutes, whilst Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could see an exit route blocked as Liverpool look to maintain a resemblance of strength in depth within the squad.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |