Report: Liverpool Enter Race To Sign Eric Ramires

Liverpool have reportedly joined the pursuit of highly-rated Red Bull Bragantino midfielder Eric Ramires.

Fresh off the back of UEFA Champions League heartbreak, Jurgen Klopp and incoming Sporting Director Julian Ward are expected to waste little time in lining up the top summer transfer targets.

Amidst reported interest in some of the biggest names in Europe, it seems as though the Anfield scouting network has been far and wide in search of worthwhile additions to add to the ranks.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola (via Sport Witness), the Reds have taken a close look at 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder Ramires.

It's claimed that 'talks between the clubs' have already taken place and Bragantino - part of the Red Bull group - are demanding €15million (£12.7million) for their talented youngster.

Capped four times by Brazil at the Under 20 level, Ramires has made 132 senior outings as a professional and even spent a short spell on loan at Swiss club FC Basel before returning to his homeland.

Predominantly operating as a defensive midfielder, Ramires would act as an understudy to his compatriot Fabinho for the most part, whilst also being able to play in more advanced positions if necessary.

During the ongoing Brasileiro Serie A, the combative ace has completed on average 1.3 tackles, 88 per cent of his passes and won 3.1 duels per game (Sofascore).

Despite the links elsewhere to Aurelien Tchouameni, Liverpool are wise to line up alternative options should the top targets fall by the wayside.

Under contract until 2026 and valued at £3.6million (Transfermarkt), signing the starlet for the mooted fee would represent smart business from Ward, particularly as Klopp is in need of midfield reinforcements.

