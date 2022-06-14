Report: Liverpool interested in exciting young duo

Liverpool are reportedly looking into the possibility of signing two hot prospects during the summer transfer window.

Having already completed the capture of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, the Reds are believed to be nearing a move for Benfica frontman Darwin Nunez, whilst negotiations over Calvin Ramsay continue to meander.

Darwin Nunez IMAGO / PA Images

Now, according to Dinesh Kumar on Twitter, there is an interest in bringing two of the most exciting young talents to Anfield.

It's claimed that Liverpool are 'looking at' the possibility of bringing Birmingham City youngster Jobe Bellingham - younger brother of heavily linked Jude - and Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho to Merseyside.

Kumar goes on to claim that Bellingham's parents want any deal for the 16-year-old to be completely separate from a move for Jude, who currently plies his trade at Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham came through the youth ranks at Birmingham and has made three senior appearances for the club.

An attack-minded midfielder in a similar mould to his brother, the teenage sensation has also won eight caps for England at the Under 17 level.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Argentinian teen Garnacho arrived in England from Atletico Madrid in 2020 and made a first-team debut in the Premier League at the backend of the 2021/22 campaign.

Born in Madrid, the skilful left-winger has represented Spain and Argentina at the youth international level.

Capped on four occasions by Argentina Under 20s, Garnacho has already scored four times for the South American nation at that age group and has earned a call to the national team previously.

Both extraordinary young talents have seemingly caught the eye at Anfield as Liverpool continues on their quest to land the brightest young prospects.

Albeit neither deal appears close at this stage, particularly with United hoping to tie down Garnacho, the Reds should be actively pursuing both in order to bolster the options at Jurgen Klopp's disposal.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |