Report: Liverpool 'Interested' In Valencia Forward Carlos Soler | Release Clause Set

Liverpool currently stand on the brink of creating yet more history for a football club already steeped in success. 

The Reds remain on course for an unprecedented quadruple and much of the glory under Jurgen Klopp has been based on shrewd recruitment in the transfer market. 

Despite the ongoing matters on the pitch, incoming sporting director Julian Ward may already be working hard behind the scenes to ensure the top targets arrive at Anfield this summer. 

Carlos Soler in action for Valencia

According to a report from Spanish newspaper Sport (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are among the clubs keen on signing Valencia forward Carlos Soler. 

European alumni Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also named as potential suitors for the 25-year-old Spanish international star. 

The report claims that Soler - who is the captain at Los murciélagos - is 'upset' with manager José Bordalás at the Mestalla Stadium and could be looking for a way out. 

It's also claimed that the six-cap Spain ace has a €50million (£42.7million) release clause written into a contract that is currently set to expire in 2023 (Transfermarkt). 

Predominantly a central midfielder, Soler has enjoyed a stellar 2021/22 campaign, scoring 12 times and providing five assists in 34 appearances across all competitions. 

Carlos Soler celebrates 

Despite being blessed with a star-studded midfield department at present, Klopp may have at least one eye on bolstering the ranks as the futures of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner remain undecided. 

