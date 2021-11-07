Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Report: Manchester United Squad To Revolt Against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Author:

Manchester United have been in turmoil this season, showcased by their embarassing defeat to Manchester City this weekend.

The Red Devils also lost to Liverpool 5-0, and intense scrutiny has come on to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Cristiano Ronaldo

The Norwegian has guided the club to two top four finishes and a Europa League final, but the squad, including talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, is running of out patience with the club legend (according to the Daily Mail).

Disarray in a talented squad.

It's believed that Bruno Fernandes - another key player under Solskjaer - is feeling the club lacks direction under the manager who oversaw the heavy 5-0 Liverpool loss.

And after a stabilising week, winning at Spurs and rescuing a late draw with Atalanta, pundit Gary Neville has spoken on Ole's situation after the annihilating, curdling defeat to their city rivals.

'Ole is under massive, massive pressure but the first thing that has to happen is that he needs a team with courage,' said Neville.

'Up to the end of last season, the feeling here was that there was progression because they finished second in the league. Everyone then thought that they got their recruitment right in the summer

'I think he has a few weeks to sort it out.'

Sympathy for Donny Van De Beek

It's also thought that Manchester United players are feeling sorry for Dutchman Donny Van de Beek, who has been seemingly frozen out by Solskjaer despite arriving for a hefty sum last campaign.

He has played well in cameos, but the likes of Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and others continue to be selected despite underperforming.

Will United sack him before the end of the season? 

