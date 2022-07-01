Massive day for Liverpool as Mohamed Salah has finally signed a new 3-year contract at Liverpool.

This is a massive statement from the club after a year of uncertainty and doubts over his contract situation last season.

Reports suggested he was open to leaving Liverpool and remaining in the Premier League by joining a rival on a free transfer.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The likelihood of this happening, however, was low but not impossible since Manchester City were in the picture.

There was also gossip surrounding his high wage demands and how it would have caused an imbalance amongst the squad.

Regardless, Liverpool and Salah have found an agreement that benefits both parties, and a deal has been agreed.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Dominic King, Salah has become the highest-paid player in the club’s history, earning more than £350k a week.

With a player of his world-class quality, effortless charisma and otherworldly capabilities, Liverpool has an icon living for more years to come.

For Liverpool, it sends a message to the world showing that despite losing a superstar like Sadio Mané, they are still capable of keeping another superstar because the club are in great hands under Jurgen Klopp.

IMAGO / PA Images

As Salah is widely adored in the footballing community, Liverpool will have the tremendous pulling power to sign further players who would love to link up with the Egyptian.

Stardom at its finest.

As for the player, Salah is now fully committed and will not have to worry about any external noise.

IMAGO / PA Images

At the beginning of last season, the Egyptian was unplayable and had the form of his life after impressing week in and week out.

Unfortunately, the second half of the season was not as good and was bitterly disappointing for the Egyptian king.

His nation lost the AFCON final and suffered further heartbreak in the World Cup qualifiers as Egypt crashed out at the hands of Mané’s Senegal.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

His form suddenly dipped, and he was not the same.

Although his nation’s exit was partly to blame for his inconsistency, the mingling contract situation was a significant factor in distracting his cause.

Thankfully, the player and the club can put the rumours to bed by confirming Salah’s undying commitment to Liverpool.

Is Prime Salah incoming?