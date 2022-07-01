Report: Mohamed Salah Ready To Sign New Deal Until Agent Changed Demands 'At the Last Minute'

With Liverpool Forward Mohamed Salah still yet to sign a new deal with the reds, reports today claim that the contract saga was close to ending with the number '11' making a holiday detour to get it over the line.

As reported by Liverpool Supporters Greece with information from their very own Giannis Skotidas, the deal hit an agent inspired roadblock at the last minute.

IMAGO / PA Images

Reporting "as while everything was agreed, the player's agent changed part of his requirements at the last minute, creating a problem in the renewal, thus postponing for the time being any agreement!"

The report claims that during the Egyptians holiday he had 'agreed' to meet Liverpool representative's to sign a new deal before continuing his holiday.

"The Reds' managers, wanting to adjust the signings of Mohamed Salah's new contract with the player's vacation, had found a place and time in Athens, so that the Egyptian could continue his vacation until Sunday in our country and then be in Liverpool for the start of the preparation."

Mohamed Salah won both the Golden Boot and the Playmaker award in the Premier League last season, enjoying yet another impressive campaign.

With pre-season on the horizon, time is ticking on Salah's contract situation and Liverpool prepare to enter a risky stage. Entering the final year of the deal, Liverpool may hold faith that he will resign between now and next year, should he not they will potentially loose such a valuable asset for free.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |