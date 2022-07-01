Report: Mohamed Salah's New Liverpool Contract Details Revealed

After what felt like a forever lasting saga, Mohamed Salah has finally put pen to paper on a new Liverpool FC contract today.

The Club officially announced the new deal this afternoon with a series of tweets and an official club website announcement.

Now, Paul Joyce of the The Times has reported on the details of the Contract that's ended one of the biggest Liverpool contract saga's in recent years.

The bottom line now reads that Mohamed Salah has become the highest paid Liverpool player in the clubs history, with Joyce reporting the wages are "in excess of £350,000-a-week"

In terms of the length of the Egyptian Kings new deal, he has "agreed a new three-year contract" which will see him remain at Anfield until 2025.

In terms of getting the deal done, the process has been a long one with lots of setbacks, "The agreement in negotiations came more than a year after discussions had first started and which, at one point, lapsed as the Egypt international and the Anfield club remained far apart on terms."

However, eventually "Talks restarted after the end of last season and have accelerated quickly in recent days with a framework agreed and then the finer terms of the deal worked on."

The report also comments on new Sporting Director Julian Ward's role in the negotiations "Liverpool’s sporting director Julian Ward flew out to see Salah on his summer holiday to close everything."

"As well as Ward taking the lead on matters, Mike Gordon, president of Liverpool’s owner Fenway Sports Group, has also helped during talks with Salah’s representative Ramy Abbas Issa."

With a lot of emphasis on how the deal may effect Liverpool highly protected wage structure, Joyce's report claims "Liverpool insist the deal will fit in with their existing financial model, protecting their existing pay structure while rewarding Salah’s performances.

Salah’s new contract will also be incentivised depending on his scoring output."

With Mohamed Salah's new deal finally done, a sigh of relief can be heard around Merseyside, the reds can now look forward to the new season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |