Report: Roberto Firmino Decision Imminent As Liverpool Transfer Target Identified

Liverpool has parted ways with Sadio Mane and extended the deal of Mohamed Salah so far this summer, the one remaining player of the beloved front three is Roberto Firmino, whose future may be decided sooner rather than later.

Liverpool has already bolstered their attack this season, with the acquisitions of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham and record-signing Darwin Nunez from Benfica, a deal worth £85 million.

Manchester United, ManU v Liverpool Pre-Season Football Match In Bangkok Roberto Firmino of Liverpool in action during the preseason match between Manchester United against Liverpool at Rajamangala stadium on July 12, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. Bangkok Thailand PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xVachiraxVachirax originalFilename:kalong-notitle220713_np812.jpg

Reports from The Mirror now claim that Jurgen Klopp has been 'forced' to decide on Roberto Firmino's future as the reds identify another transfer target.

The report said, "Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp may be tempted to accelerate the exit of Roberto Firmino as they face a transfer battle for a forward who has been on their transfer radar."

In terms of the forward in mind to potentially replace the Brazilian, the report states "The Reds have identified Rennes forward Martin Terrier as a potential signing as they continue to revamp their frontline.

Terrier, 25, had emerged as a transfer target for Liverpool after enjoying his most productive goalscoring season of his career at Rennes – where he netted 21 goals from a wide attacking position. His versatility across attacking positions is believed to be highly valued at Anfield."

IMAGO / PanoramiC

IMAGO / PanoramiC

The report also touches on how Liverpool's 'Bobby' Firmino decision could determine if a move is made, adding "Liverpool are likely now going to be prompted into a decision on Terrier, whether they up their interest into a move for the player or to cool off and allow others to compete for his deal. Yet is unlikely that a move will become established if Firmino remains at Anfield"

Should either Liverpool or Firmino decide that moving on is for the best, a full rebuild of Liverpool's attack could potentially be in full swing.

