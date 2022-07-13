Report: 'We Need To Refresh The Way We Play' Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

After some early departures and arrivals this summer, Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted all is for the best, as he believes the 'Reds' need to undergo some tweaks in style ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi have all left the club already this window, however incomings of the likes of Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho will give Liverpool a wider range of options.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

In a report by Mirror, Jurgen Klopp has explained how the departures of these players will benefit Liverpool, saying "So as much as we miss Sadio, of course we miss a world-class player - as much as we miss Divock (Origi) and Taki (Minamino) too, we need to refresh the efforts and the way we play"

One way of Klopp may look to 'refresh' the Liverpool side this season is through the formation, adding "We have a settled formation if you want and everyone knows how it is like this, but we have some real options to change the dynamics on the pitch and I think that makes sense for us."

With Klopp having a recognized centre forward for the first time in a while now in Darwin Nunez, roles, formations and tactics are perhaps as flexible as ever for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

