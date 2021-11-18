Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Revealed: Liverpool Training Photos Ahead Of Arsenal Premier League Clash - No Fabinho Pictured

Official photos from Liverpool's training session on Thursday evening have been released on the club website.

This was the first full session since all players returned after the international break as Jurgen Klopp prepares his team for Saturday's match at Anfield against Arsenal in the Premier League.

As expected a number of players were missing through injury including skipper Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson.

There was some positive news however as Sadio Mane and Divock Origi who both picked up knocks during the international break were present.

Naby Keita, James Milner, Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino and Joe Gomez are still to return from their respective issues.

Liverpool fans were concerned not to see Brazilian Fabinho as part of the session although no issue has been reported after the player completed the full 90 minutes against Argentina on Tuesday.

Hopefully Klopp can clear this up at his press conference tomorrow.

All goalkeepers were present and they were pictured in front of the John Achterberg inspired mural.

The squad appear to be in good spirit's ahead of the weekend's match as was the manager who was pictured with a big smile on his face.

Let's hope he is still smiling come 7.30pm on Saturday.

Fabinho
