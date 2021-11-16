Skip to main content
Revealed: Naby Keita Was Rejected By French Minnows Before Liverpool Move

Author:

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has been lauded as one of the world's best when fit and firing - but it hasn't always been the case for the Guinean.

Keita has won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup with the Reds having arrived from RB Leipzig in 2018 for £48 million.

He arrived there from sister club RB Salzburg, with whom he won two league and cup doubles, but Keita's journey before heading to Austria is inspiring to many struggling footballers aiming for trials.

"Naby Keita had unsuccessful trials at FC Lorient & Le Mans (presently Ligue 2 & tier 3 ) before FC Istres (presently tier 4) took chance on him. What a journey reaching LFC. Once asked what he would do if football didn't work out, "probably, like my father, repair motorcyles."

It's a wonderful story for Keita who has gone on to achieve great things for the Reds at the top level, but sides in the French pyramid didn't see so.

Imagine if Keita had gone on to fix motorcycles, the Premier League and Liverpool would have been robbed of such a talent. Thankfully FC Istres saw the potential!

